Sister Bernardus Dwyer, I.H.M., dies at 93

A funeral Mass was offered for Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary M. Bernardus Dwyer Jan. 31 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She died Jan. 27 at age 93.

Sister Bernardus served as a teacher at St. Bernardine Elementary School in Baltimore, 1950-55. She also served as a teacher and principal for schools in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut and Idaho; a microfilm clerk at a hospital in Pennsylvania; and a volunteer at a parish in New York.

A New York native, Sister Bernardus earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics from what is now Marywood University in Scranton.