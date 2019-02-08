Sister Barbara D’Auria, I.H.M., dies at 86

A funeral Mass was offered for Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Barbara D’Auria (formerly known as Sister M. Darius) Feb. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton. She was 86.

A New York native, Sister Barbara made her temporary profession of vows in 1954, and then taught at St. Rita Elementary School in Dundalk, 1954-56. She also taught in schools in Pennsylvania, Oregon, New York and North Carolina.

Sister Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree in education from what is now Marywood University in Scranton. She also served as an instructor in the IHM Educational Enrichment Institute in Scranton; as a parish minister in Portage, Penn.; and as an instructor at the Educational Enrichment Institute in Pittsburgh.