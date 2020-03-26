Sister Annie Frances Oman, O.S.F., ministered in Baltimore and west coast states

A funeral Mass for Sister Annie Frances Oman of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia was offered March 9 at Assisi House in Aston, Pa. Sister Annie Frances died Feb. 29. She was 92.

A professed Sister of St. Francis for 71 years, Sister Annie Frances served in the Archdiocese of Baltimore early in her career, ministering in education at the former St. Anthony School, which closed in 2005.

Sister Annie Frances was born in Ireland, near Dublin. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia in 1946, professing her first vows in 1949. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Fort Wright College in Spokane, Wash., and spent her ministry primarily in education and pastoral care.

Two of her sisters, Sister Patricia Joseph Oman – now deceased – and Sister Margaret Oman, also entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia.

In addition to her early service in the Baltimore Archdiocese, Sister Annie Frances ministered in the Diocese of Wilmington, Del., before moving to the west coast. She ministered for many years in the Archdiocese of Seattle and various dioceses in California and Oregon, primarily in schools and hospitals.

Sister Annie Francis returned to the east coast in 2008, moving to the sisters’ Our Lady of Angels Convent in Aston, where she served in house ministry. She moved to Assisi House in 2016, serving in hospitality and prayer ministry until her death.