Sister Anne Maureen Doherty, C.B.S., worked at Marriottsville headquarters

A funeral Mass was offered Nov. 19 the chapel of the Retreat and Conference Center of Bon Secours in Marriottsville for Sister Anne Maureen Doherty. Sister Anne Maureen, who entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours in 1965, died Nov. 12 in Marriottsville, at age 81.

A native of County Donegal, Ireland, Sister Anne Maureen graduated from the Camillus School in Darby, Pa., in 1957 as a nurse and was a practicing nurse for many years in Bon Secours facilities, including through the 1980s and 1990s at Bon Secours Hospital in Methuen, Mass, where she served as a nurse and then as chaplain.

In 1994, she moved to the Sisters of Bon Secours headquarters in Marriottsville, and from 1996-2005 served as coordinator of Marian Hall, the retirement home of the sisters of Bon Secours. Even after retiring, she continued to visit the sisters on Marian Hall and handle some administrative tasks.

“Being a nurse when I entered the Sisters of Bon Secours both sustained and deepened my ministry in health care,” Sister Anne Maureen said on her 50th jubilee, according to an obituary provided by the congregation. “Later on, I became certified as a Catholic chaplain and eventually my ministry was working with students in a clinical pastoral education program. I enjoyed sharing my gifts and experiences with others. I treasure my community and my life as a Sister of Bon Secours.”