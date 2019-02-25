Sister Anne Guinan, M.H.S.H., dies at 92

A funeral Mass was offered Feb. 22 for Mission Helper of the Sacred Heart Sister Anne Guinan in the Stella Maris Chapel. Sister Anne died Feb. 13 at 92.

A native of Illinois, Sister Anne had college, travel and an advertising career under her belt before joining the Mission Helpers at age 29.

For the first part of her ministry, she served in parishes and diocesan offices focusing on religious education for adults. While working in the Diocese of Wilmington, she and Sister of Mercy Caritas Kennedy decided to videotape adult religious education to share with communities in rural areas.

In the early 1980s, Sister Anne and Sister Caritas founded Mission Helper Productions in Towson. Sister Anne attended the film school at New York University, because, according to an obituary provided by her order, “If we are going to do this, we are going to do it right!” She served as its director for 30 years.

Sister Anne led tours to the Holy Land and in response to Mission Helper Productions’ 30-minute documentary, “Just to Live in Peace,” she received the 2010 Holy Land Christian Ecumenical Foundation President’s Award.