Sister Anne Black, D.C., studied, ministered in Emmitsburg

A funeral Mass was offered at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg Aug. 28 for Sister Anne Black, a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. Sister Anne died Aug. 22 at Villa St. Michael in Emmitsburg, at age 86.

A native of Richmond, Va., Sister Anne entered her order in 1952, and a year later earned a bachelor’s degree in secretarial science with a minor in library science from St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg.

She taught business at Immaculate Conception Academy in Washington, D.C., 1953-63; served as receptionist at the Marian Retreat House in Baltimore, 1963-64; ministered as librarian at St. Joseph’s Provincial House in Emmitsburg, 1964-67; held the same post at St. Catherine Labouré School in Wheaton, 1974-85. She returned in 1985 to Emmitsburg, where she served as Seton Center receptionist and library assistant at the Provincial House. In 1998, Sister Anne began her ministry of prayer where she served until the time of her death.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sister of Providence Helen Black, S.P. Her survivors include another sister, Benedictine Sister Mary Ellen Black, of Bristow, Va.