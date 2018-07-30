Sister Anna Hope Bauerlin, O.S.F., served in Baltimore Archdiocese for eight years

A funeral Mass will be offered July 31 at Assisi House in Aston, Pa., for Sister Anna Hope Bauerlin, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 70 years. Sister Hope, who ministered for eight years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, died in Crozier Hospital July 24. She was 93.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Wilmington, Del., Sister Hope entered the congregation in 1946 and professed her first vows in 1948. She studied nursing at St. Joseph Hospital in Baltimore, where she became a registered nurse. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Villanova University in Philadelphia, a master’s degree in nursing from St. John University in Jamaica, N.Y., and a master’s degree in family and marriage from Fordham University in the Bronx, N.Y. Sister Hope ministered primarily in healthcare and social services.

She ministered for 23 years in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. Sister Hope was a staff member at Mary’s House in Rockville, and served as housing coordinator at Christ House in Washington. She also volunteered at the Healthy Babies Project and at the Veterans Hospital, both in Washington.

In Baltimore, she taught at St. Elizabeth School and served as a clinical instructor at the old St. Joseph Hospital. Sister Hope ministered for nine years in the Diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., and six in the Diocese of Allentown, Pa. She was a member of the provincial council for the Sisters of St. Francis Immaculate Conception Province, which was based in Philadelphia but had missions in the Dioceses of Allentown and Harrisburg.

Sister Hope’s ministry also took her to Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington State.