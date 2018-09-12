Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
A file photo shows a man praying the rosary. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Second Rosary Congress set for Oct. 7-13

Catholic Review Staff
September 12, 2018
,
image_pdfSave as PDFimage_printSend to Printer

Share
Tweet
Pin

Catholic Review Staff

Catholic Review Staff

The Catholic Review is the official publication of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.