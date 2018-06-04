Second allegation of child sexual abuse made against Highlandtown priest

Jerri Burkhardt, director of the Office of Child and Youth Protection for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, sent the following letter to parishioners of Our Lady of Pompei in Highlandtown June-2-3. Click here for a Spanish version of this letter.

June 2-3, 2018

Dear Parishioners of Our Lady of Pompei,

A few weeks ago, we shared some difficult news with you about Father Luigi Esposito and an allegation of child sexual abuse against him from the 1970s. Since then, we have received another allegation from an individual who also claims to have been sexually abused by Father Esposito in the 1970s. This second individual was approximately 15 years old when the abuse occurred. Both alleged victims are females and were members of Our Lady of Pompei at the time the abuse occurred. The second allegation, which was prompted by public reports about the initial allegation, has been reported to civil authorities. The Archdiocese has extended an offer of counseling assistance to both alleged victims.

In response to inquiries regarding Father Esposito, he continues to be cared for and is in communication with family members. Any letters or cards to him should be sent to the care of Monsignor Hannon at the Archdiocese of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral Street Baltimore, MD 21201.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We urge anyone who has any knowledge of an y child sexual abuse to come forward, and to report it immediately to civil authorities. If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, we ask that you also call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection Hotline at 1-866-417-7469. If you have any other information relevant to this matter, please contact the Archdiocese Office of Child and Youth Protection at 410-547-5599.

Sincerely,

Jerri Burkhardt

Director, Office of Child & Youth Protection

Archdiocese of Baltimore