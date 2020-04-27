RADIO INTERVIEW: Increased demand at Our Daily Bread/How to make an act of spiritual communion

On the April 26 episode of “Catholic Baltimore,” George Matysek speaks with Lee Martin, program director of Our Daily Bread Employment Center in Baltimore, about the increased demand for food from those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

We also speak with Father Collin Poston, pastor of St. Anthony Shrine in Emmitsburg and Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Thurmont, about how to make an act of spiritual communion when you can’t receive holy Communion at church. Click play below to listen.

