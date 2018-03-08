Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Maria Centeno and her five children, clockwise, Isabell, Mark, Rachel, Christine, and Alexandra came from Bowie to participate in the Maryland March for Life rally in Annapolis April 3, 2017. (Kevin Parks / CR Staff)

Pro-life advocates to march on Annapolis

Emily Rosenthal
March 8, 2018
, ,

Pro-life advocates will travel to Annapolis March 12 for the annual Maryland March for Life, an effort that will begin and end at St. Mary’s Parish and High School.

It will begin with a youth rally, from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., in St. Mary’s High School, which will include free pizza, speeches from pro-life leaders and free resources.

At 5:15 p.m. Auxiliary Bishop Mark E. Brennan will celebrate Mass in St. Mary’s main church. A concurrent non-denominational worship service will be held in the school.

Marchers will gather in St. Mary’s parking lot after Mass and begin the walk to Lawyer’s Mall at 6:30 p.m. Once there, they will hear from guest speaker Roland C. Warren, the CEO and president of Care Net, a network of pregnancy centers dedicated to helping women choose life. His talk is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Following the march, there will be a mixer at St. Mary’s School at 8 p.m. with free Chick-fil-A.

For more information and updates, visit mdmarchforlife.com.

