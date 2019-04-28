Archdiocese announces 2019 clergy assignments

For Immediate Release

Sunday, April 28, 2019

Archbishop William E. Lori announced today the following priests will retire from active ministry, effective June 30, 2019:

Rev. Msgr. Lloyd Aiken (Pastor, Sacred Heart, Glyndon and St. Charles Borromeo, Pikesville);

Rev. C. Doug Kenney (Pastor, St. Peter, Oakland);

Rev. Lawrence Kolson (Pastor, St. Stephen, Bradshaw), and

Rev. C. Lou Martin (Pastor, Christ the King, Glen Burnie).

Archbishop Lori also announced the following pastor/administrator assignments for 2019:

Rev. James Proffitt, from Pastor at St. John the Evangelist (Severna Park) to Director of Clergy Personnel, effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. Erik Arnold, from Pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Ellicott City) to Pastor at St. John the Evangelist (Severna Park), effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. Michael Triplett, from Pastor at Our Lady of Grace (Parkton) to Pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Ellicott City), effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. Msgr. James Hannon, from Director of Clergy Personnel and Western Vicar to Pastor at Our Lady of Grace (Parkton), effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. Patrick Carrion, from Pastor at The Catholic Community of South Baltimore to Pastor at St. Bernadette (Severn), while continuing to serve as Director of Archdiocesan Cemeteries, effective August 1, 2019;

Rev. Josh Laws, from Associate Pastor at Our Lady of the Fields (Millersville) to Administrator at The Catholic Community of South Baltimore, effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. T. Austin Murphy Jr., from Pastor at Our Lady of Hope (Dundalk)/St. Luke (Edgemere) to Pastor at Christ the King (Glen Burnie);

Rev. Ross E. Conklin Jr., from Associate Pastor at Resurrection (Ellicott City)/St. Paul to Administrator at Our Lady of Hope (Dundalk)/St. Luke (Edgemere), effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. Gerard C. Francik, from Pastor at St. Mark (Fallston) to Pastor at Sacred Heart (Glyndon) and St. Charles Borromeo (Pikesville), effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. Michael Foppiano, from Pastor at St. Agnes (Catonsville)/St. William of York (Ten Hills) to Pastor at St. Mark (Fallston), effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. Isaac Makovo, from Associate Pastor at St. Philip Neri (Linthicum)/St. Clement I (Lansdowne) to Administrator at St. Agnes (Catonsville)/St. William of York (Ten Hills), effective July 1, 2019;

Rev. George Gannon, from Pastor at Sacred Heart of Mary (Graceland Park)/St. Rita (Dundalk)/Our Lady of Fatima (Baltimore) to Pastor at St. Stephen (Bradshaw), following a sabbatical, effective January 1, 2020;

Deacon Frank Laws as Temporary Administrator, St. Stephen (Bradshaw), July 1, 2019-December 31, 2019;

Rev. Jose (Jojo) Opalda, from Associate Pastor at Sacred Heart of Mary (Graceland Park) /St. Rita (Dundalk) /Our Lady of Fatima (Baltimore) to Pastor at St. Mary (Govans) and St. Pius X (Rodgers Forge), effective April 1, 2019; and

Rev. Thomas Gills, from service as a Military Chaplain to Pastor at St. Peter (Oakland), effective July 1, 2019.

The Archbishop also announced the following associate pastor assignments:



Rev. Larry Adamczyk, from Associate Pastor at St. Mary (Hagerstown) to Associate Pastor at St. Philip Neri (Linthicum)/St. Clement (Lansdowne), effective July 1, 2019, and

Rev. Joseph Langan, from Associate Pastor at St. Joseph (Fullerton) to Associate Pastor at St. Mary (Hagerstown), effective July 1, 2019.

