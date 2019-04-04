Archbishop Lori Welcomes Appointment of Archbishop Wilton Gregory as Archbishop of Washington, D.C.

For Immediate Release

Thursday, April 4, 2019

“On behalf of the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, I extend heartfelt best wishes and prayers to Archbishop Wilton Gregory on his appointment as the next Archbishop of Washington,” Archbishop William E. Lori said.

“Our two local Churches enjoy a uniquely collegial history that has advanced our shared mission of spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the State of Maryland. I look forward to working alongside Archbishop Gregory in proclaiming the Gospel and building up the Body of Christ in the years ahead.”

