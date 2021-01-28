Statement on the Removal of Father Lawrence Donohoo from Active Ministry

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD –Father Lawrence Donohoo, a priest of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and a member of the seminary faculty of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, has been accused of an inappropriate relationship with an adult. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has removed Father Donohoo from active ministry at this time and he will no longer reside in the Emmitsburg area.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is conducting a full investigation into the accusation and urges anyone who has knowledge of inappropriate conduct by clergy or other Church personnel to report it to Church officials using the instructions found on the Archdiocesan website (www.archbalt.org) by clicking on the “Ethics Hotline” tab at the top of the page or by calling 888-572-8026 or by contacting the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Dr. Diane L. Barr at 410-547-5446.

