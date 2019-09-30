Philanthropist Mary Catherine Bunting gives record $2 million gift to IND

Mary Catherine Bunting, a Baltimore philanthropist, has given a record $2 million gift to the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, according to a Sept. 30 news release from the school.

The donation, which will be used for student scholarships, is the largest single philanthropic gift in the school’s 172-year history.

“This is an exciting time to be both an IND student and potential student,” said Head of School Christine E. Szala in the release. “Ms. Bunting’s gift will allow IND to help girls in Baltimore City and surrounding neighborhoods attend and be part of our great institution.”

Bunting is known for her philanthropic work throughout Baltimore City. The granddaughter of the founder of the first Noxzema Chemical Company, she is is a former Sister of Mercy and retired nurse practitioner. She has donated to numerous Catholic causes, including providing a major gift toward a $400 million capital campaign to build a 20-story tower for Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore that opened in 2010 and is named in her honor.

“IND is special,” Bunting said. “Since 1847, the school has remained true to its identity and has stayed committed to Baltimore and educating girls in the city. It is a place that will continue to grow, and I recognized the importance and that is why I chose to support the school’s scholarship efforts.”

The first scholarships through the gift will be awarded in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

“Ms. Bunting’s gift speaks to IND’s mission and its commitment to the city and the important role the school plays in educating young girls,” Szala said. “We are extremely grateful for her generosity and willingness to help shape tomorrow’s leaders.”

IND, founded by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, first opened its doors in 1847 under the guidance of Blessed Teresa Gerhardinger, who traveled from Germany and settled in Baltimore.