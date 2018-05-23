Next men up: Deacons to be ordained May 26

Five men will be ordained transitional deacons for the Archdiocese of Baltimore May 26 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore at 10 a.m., another step toward their priestly ordinations in 2019.

During the liturgy, Daniel Michaud will be ordained a permanent deacon.

Permanent Deacon

Daniel H. Michaud

Michaud and his wife, Gabrielle, call Christ the King in Glen Burnie their home parish, and live in Halethorpe with their children: Jet, 17; Hawker, 15; Alize, 13; and Piper, 13.

“This process (has) humbled me so much more than I could have imagined,” Michaud said. “I have had to face my weaknesses and shortcomings and in doing so realized it is in God’s love and faithfulness that I will find the strength that it will take to serve his purpose and his people.”

During his formation assignments, he served in campus ministry at Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore; on the staff of High LI, a 10-day high school summer leadership program; and at St. Bernardine in Baltimore.

His time at St. Bernardine, he said, gave him a glimpse into the daily life of a deacon. He added that the parish welcomed his family from the moment he was introduced, and that his life, that of his family and his ministry will forever be blessed because of his time at the West Baltimore parish.

“I have learned that to be called to ministry takes more than a ‘yes’ answer,” Michaud said. “It takes a willingness to ‘work in the vineyard.’ ”

Michaud will serve the archdiocese in between the nine to 12 flights he makes each week as a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines.

Transitional Deacons

Matthew J. DeFusco

Age: 33

Sponsoring parish: Immaculate Conception, Towson.

Family: Son of Andrew J. and Caroline DeFusco; two sisters and two brothers, including Father Andrew DeFusco, associate pastor of Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

Education: Bachelor’s in politics, University of Dallas; master’s in legal and ethical studies, University of Baltimore; philosophy, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg; theology, St. Mary’s Seminary, Roland Park.

DID you know? Served as a Coast Guard officer for three years between college and his master’s degree; said he is “confident that God is with and will continue to sustain him through seminary formation”; looks forward to entering into a closer bond with Christ’s church as he prepares to serve the faithful.

Justin Gough

Age: 24

Sponsoring parish: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Baynesville.

Family: Son of Gerard (“Jerry”) A. and Lisa M. Gough.

Education: Philosophy, Our Lady of Providence Seminary at Providence College, Providence, R.I.; theology, Pontifical North American College and the Angelicum University, Rome.

Did you know? Applied to seminary while a student at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson; in addition to passion for religious education and evangelization, also a trained organist who has a devoted interest in the church’s liturgy and her rich tradition of sacred music; said he looks forward to a life of service to the people of God in the archdiocese, particularly through the sacraments, preaching and catechesis.

Matthew Himes

Age: 28

Sponsoring parish: St. Isaac Jogues, Carney.

Family: Son of Tom and Betty Himes, one sister.

Education: Bachelor’s in elementary education, dual certification in special education, Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg; master’s of education in curriculum and instruction,

Boston College; philosophy and theology, St. Mary’s Seminary.

Did you know? Taught fourth grade at St. Columbkille Partnership School in Brighton, Mass., as part of the Urban Catholic Teachers Corps; first discerned an interest in the priesthood while studying at Mount St. Mary’s; said he is filled with profound unworthiness; is ready to devote his life to drawing people closer to Christ.

Robert Katafiasz

Age: 36

Sponsoring parish: St. Jane Frances de

Chantal, Pasadena.

Family: Son of Kenneth P. and Rosemary F. Katafiasz; three siblings (one deceased).

Education: Bachelor’s in philosophy and master’s in divinity, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary.

Did you know? First felt call to priesthood in summer of 2006, on a mission trip to Mississippi with a youth group to help with Hurricane Katrina cleanup; while working at his home parish as a maintenance man, was able to go on several more mission trips; started his discernment with the Capuchin Franciscans in Washington, D.C.; looks forward to serving whole-heartedly in pastoral ministry and is very excited to continue serving people for the rest of his life.

Tyler Kline

Age: 28

Sponsoring parish: St. Philip Neri, Linthicum Heights.

Family: Son of Mary Rene’ and Edward Gunning, and Timothy and Lisa Kline; one sister, two step-sisters.

Education: Bachelor’s degrees in history and theology, Fordham University; philosophy, Mount St. Mary’s; theology, St. Mary’s Seminary.

Did you know? Discerned an interest in the priesthood while at Loyola Blakefield; has been deeply enriched by a variety of pastoral experiences at parishes and at St. Martin’s Home with the Little Sisters of the Poor; tremendously grateful for the love and support of his family, from which his vocation grew; looks forward to serving as a minister of the sacraments, to preaching the saving word of God.

This report was compiled by Christopher Gunty and Emily Rosenthal.