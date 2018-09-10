New leaders

Eight schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore are under new leadership this year.
Amy Cannon
Principal
Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn
Nancy Baker
Interim Principal
School of the Incarnation, Gambrills
Dr. Karmen Collins
Principal
Ss. James and John School, Baltimore
William Knotek
Principal
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown
Peter Mannix
Principal
Mother Seton School, Emmitsburg
Sister Mary Raymond Thye, O.P.
Principal
Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville
Laura Minakowski
Principal
Sisters Academy of Baltimore
Steve Wilson
Interim Principal
Trinity School, Ellicott City