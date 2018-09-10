Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365

New leaders

Catholic Review Staff
September 10, 2018
Eight schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore are under new leadership this year.

Amy Cannon
Principal
Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn

Nancy Baker
Interim Principal
School of the Incarnation, Gambrills

Dr. Karmen Collins
Principal
Ss. James and John School, Baltimore

William Knotek
Principal
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown

Peter Mannix
Principal
Mother Seton School, Emmitsburg

Sister Mary Raymond Thye, O.P.
Principal
Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville

Laura Minakowski
Principal
Sisters Academy of Baltimore

Steve Wilson
Interim Principal
Trinity School, Ellicott City

