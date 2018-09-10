New leaders

Eight schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore are under new leadership this year.

Amy Cannon

Principal

Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn

Nancy Baker

Interim Principal

School of the Incarnation, Gambrills

Dr. Karmen Collins

Principal

Ss. James and John School, Baltimore

William Knotek

Principal

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown

Peter Mannix

Principal

Mother Seton School, Emmitsburg

Sister Mary Raymond Thye, O.P.

Principal

Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville

Laura Minakowski

Principal

Sisters Academy of Baltimore

Steve Wilson

Interim Principal

Trinity School, Ellicott City