Mount de Sales track and field, Mercy and Catholic High lacrosse earn IAAM titles

The track and field team from Mount de Sales Academy highlighted three Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland championships earned May 12 by schools from the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Sailors claimed their first A Conference title since 2003, posting 168.5 points, 28 more than Maryvale Preparatory School. They earned 38 out of a possible 40 points in the four relays, winning all but the 4×200-meter relay, where coach Steve Weber’s team took second place.

Samantha Facius, a junior, won the 1,600 and 3,200, was third in the 800, and ran on the victorious 4×800 relay. Katerina Boutselis took second in the open 800, and ran on the winning 4×800 and 4×400 relays.

Bella Whittaker, a sophomore, ran on two winning relays, was second in the 200 and third in the 400, where her time, 55.94 seconds, was another highlight for the Sailors. Edeline Davis, a junior, was second in the 100 and anchored the winning 4×100 relay.

The Mount de Sales youth movement included freshmen Alexis Boyko and Keelin Becker garnering big points in the 100 hurdles and triple jump, respectively.

Mercy High School and The Catholic High School of Baltimore, won their second straight B and C Conference lacrosse titles, respectively, at Tierney Field at the U.S. Lacrosse complex in Sparks.

A 15-9 victory over Park gave the Magic it second straight title in the sport. Bailey Krahl, a sophomore attacker, led Mercy with five goals and four assists in a game that was delayed for two hours because of inclement weather.

Katie Yeagle and Riley Rumbly had three goals apiece, and Kaitlyn Kozlowski controlled nine draws for coach Brian Casserly’s team, which broke free from a 5-5 tie to avenge a March loss at finish the season with a 12-3 overall record.

Catholic High made up for its only loss of the season with an 11-7 victory over Concordia Prep. Sara Morales led the Cubs with six goals, Erika Gabrys and Lexi Grebelski had two goals apiece, and sophomore goalie Madison Liggett recorded 10 saves.

Coach Bo Morris graduates just three seniors from a team that finished 15-1 overall.