Mount de Sales Academy readies performing arts center

CATONSVILLE – Maria Rew and Monica Slattery, sophomores at Mount de Sales Academy, spent a substantial chunk of winter afternoons off campus.

A musician and dancer/singer, respectively, they lent their talents to “Matilda the Musical,” a production Mount de Sales staged Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Mount St. Joseph High School.

Some road shows such as that, however, will soon be a thing of the past for the all-girls’ high school, where a Center for Performing Arts and Student Life is under construction.

Scheduled to open in 2021, it will have an auditorium with 400 fixed seats; room for 200 more on a mezzanine that can be converted into a smaller lecture hall and performance space; a multipurpose area for dance; and other instructional spaces, some soundproofed.

“To have our own space to explore our art, that gives you a different experience,” said Isabelle Somma, a soprano and fellow “Matilda” contributor who hopes to be in the center before her graduation in 2021.

Somma came to Mount de Sales from Sacred Heart School in Glyndon. Rew, a graduate of St. Louis School in Clarksville, and Slattery, a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle in Libertytown who attended Resurrection-St. Paul School in Ellicott City, will have a little longer to soak up the new surroundings.