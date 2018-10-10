Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Pope Francis accepts offertory gifts during the opening Mass of the Synod of Bishops on young people, the faith and vocational discernment in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Oct 3. Among those presenting the gifts was Emilie Callan, a synod delegate from Canada, pictured with the young adults second from left. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Most important parts of life

Suzanna Molino Singleton
October 10, 2018
,

It is always a thrill to be asked by an usher to carry up the gifts during a liturgy.

After I had carried up the bread and wine during a recent 11:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Leo the Great in Little Italy, I returned to the pew and realized I hadn’t even concentrated on, or appreciated, the precious gifts I had been holding in my hands: what would become at the consecration Jesus’ body and blood.

They were gifts of the liturgy – Christ present among us in a special way and the greatest gift from God.

Instead I was focused ahead, wondering where to look. At the priest? At the altar girl? At the crucifix? Focused on smiling. Focused on not speeding up the aisle or walking too slow. Feeling conscious of the congregation’s watchful eyes. And certainly alert on not tripping in the aisle!

Sometimes our focal point in life is off. We should be looking at – and appreciating – what we are holding in our hands – life’s blessings and gifts. Yet instead we can easily become distracted and put too much attention on the less important parts.

Let’s remember to keep in sight our true gifts and blessings from God. Hold them in our hands. Feel them. Carry them along. Focus strongly on them and their significance. And know they are the most important parts of life.

Suzanna Molino Singleton is a native Baltimorean and parishioner of St. Leo Church in Little Italy. A former staff correspondent for the Catholic Review, she launched her "Snippets of Faith" blog for the Catholic Review in June 2018. Suzanna is the creator of a weekly e-column, SNIPPETS Inspiration (since 2006), and the author of seven books, including Baltimore’s Little Italy: Heritage and History of The Neighborhood. Email Suzanna at 29angels@comcast.net.