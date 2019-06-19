More than 2,260 students graduate from Catholic high schools in Baltimore Archdiocese

More than 2,260 students graduated from Catholic High Schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore this year, with 98 percent of them heading to college in the fall.

Archbishop Curley High School, Baltimore

Graduates: 121

Ideal Curley Man of the Year: Anthony S. Dragisics

Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn

Graduates: 311

First in Class: Stephen Shin

Second in Class: Jenna Snead

Bishop Walsh School, Cumberland

Graduates: 38

Valedictorian: Bella Rose Biancone

Salutatorian: Rose Andrea Duncan

Calvert Hall College High School, Towson

Graduates: 258

Valedictorian: Brennan Kelly

Salutatorian: Andrew Sontag

The Catholic High School of Baltimore

Graduates: 59

Valedictorians: Brooke Mosca and Bayley Lindsay

Salutatorian: Christina Giska

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Fells Point

Graduates: 76

St. Frances Academy, Baltimore

Graduates: 37

Valedictorian: Jo’Nai Duncan

Salutatorian: Kyle Jennifer

Institute of Notre Dame, Baltimore

Graduates: 78

Valedictorian: Alexis Poindexter

Salutatorian: Maura McCarthy

The John Carroll School, Bel Air

Graduates: 180

Valedictorian: Pierce Berger

Salutatorian: Caroline Smith

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown

Graduates: 67

Valedictorians: Julie Brisbane and Emily German

Salutatorian: Victoria Geitner

Loyola Blakefield, Towson

Graduates: 184

St. Maria Goretti High School, Hagerstown

Graduates: 48

Valedictorians: Elizabeth Patterson and Fizah Yousuf

Salutatorian: Jacob Kornilow

Maryvale Preparatory School, Lutherville

Graduates: 76

General Excellence: Theresia Keppel

St. Mary’s High School, Annapolis

Graduates: 98

Valedictorian: Aidan Doud

Salutatorian: Rylei Smith

Mercy High School, Baltimore

Graduates: 70

Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville

Graduates: 132

Valedictorian: Colleen Roche

Salutatorian: Theresa Balick

Mount St. Joseph High School, Irvington

Graduates: 206

Class Prayer: Zachary Brotzman

Class Speaker: Anthony Bibbo

Notre Dame Preparatory School, Towson

Graduates: 174

General Excellence: Grace Oakey

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Essex

Graduates: 50

Valedictorian: Ashley Conway

Salutatorian: Katherine Kovalick

