Seniors from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Essex celebrate their May 30 graduation. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

More than 2,260 students graduate from Catholic high schools in Baltimore Archdiocese

Catholic Review Staff
June 19, 2019
More than 2,260 students graduated from Catholic High Schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore this year, with 98 percent of them heading to college in the fall.

Learn more about this year's graduations below and be sure to check back in the coming weeks for featured profiles of graduates.

Archbishop Curley High School, Baltimore
Graduates: 121
Ideal Curley Man of the Year: Anthony S. Dragisics

Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn
Graduates: 311
First in Class: Stephen Shin
Second in Class: Jenna Snead

Bishop Walsh School, Cumberland
Graduates: 38
Valedictorian: Bella Rose Biancone
Salutatorian: Rose Andrea Duncan

Calvert Hall College High School, Towson
Graduates: 258
Valedictorian: Brennan Kelly
Salutatorian: Andrew Sontag

The Catholic High School of Baltimore
Graduates: 59
Valedictorians: Brooke Mosca and Bayley Lindsay
Salutatorian: Christina Giska

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Fells Point
Graduates: 76

Students from the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore celebrate their graduation at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

St. Frances Academy, Baltimore
Graduates: 37
Valedictorian: Jo’Nai Duncan
Salutatorian: Kyle Jennifer

Institute of Notre Dame, Baltimore
Graduates: 78
Valedictorian: Alexis Poindexter
Salutatorian: Maura McCarthy

The John Carroll School, Bel Air
Graduates: 180
Valedictorian: Pierce Berger
Salutatorian: Caroline Smith

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown
Graduates: 67
Valedictorians: Julie Brisbane and Emily German
Salutatorian: Victoria Geitner

Loyola Blakefield, Towson
Graduates:  184

From left, St. Maria Goretti High School graduates Harrison Bodwell, John Anderson and Harris Blackwood are all smiles. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

St. Maria Goretti High School, Hagerstown
Graduates: 48
Valedictorians: Elizabeth Patterson and Fizah Yousuf
Salutatorian: Jacob Kornilow

Maryvale Preparatory School, Lutherville
Graduates: 76
General Excellence: Theresia Keppel

St. Mary’s High School, Annapolis
Graduates: 98
Valedictorian: Aidan Doud
Salutatorian: Rylei Smith

Mercy High School, Baltimore
Graduates: 70

Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville
Graduates: 132
Valedictorian: Colleen Roche
Salutatorian: Theresa Balick

Maya Babu embraces her father, Babu Thomas at Notre Dame Preparatory School’s May 29 graduation. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Mount St. Joseph High School, Irvington
Graduates: 206
Class Prayer: Zachary Brotzman
Class Speaker: Anthony Bibbo

Notre Dame Preparatory School, Towson
Graduates: 174
General Excellence: Grace Oakey

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Essex
Graduates: 50
Valedictorian: Ashley Conway
Salutatorian: Katherine Kovalick

