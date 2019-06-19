More than 2,260 students graduate from Catholic high schools in Baltimore Archdiocese

More than 2,260 students graduated from Catholic High Schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore this year, with 98 percent of them heading to college in the fall.
Archbishop Curley High School, Baltimore
Graduates: 121
Ideal Curley Man of the Year: Anthony S. Dragisics
Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn
Graduates: 311
First in Class: Stephen Shin
Second in Class: Jenna Snead
Bishop Walsh School, Cumberland
Graduates: 38
Valedictorian: Bella Rose Biancone
Salutatorian: Rose Andrea Duncan
Calvert Hall College High School, Towson
Graduates: 258
Valedictorian: Brennan Kelly
Salutatorian: Andrew Sontag
The Catholic High School of Baltimore
Graduates: 59
Valedictorians: Brooke Mosca and Bayley Lindsay
Salutatorian: Christina Giska
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Fells Point
Graduates: 76
St. Frances Academy, Baltimore
Graduates: 37
Valedictorian: Jo’Nai Duncan
Salutatorian: Kyle Jennifer
Institute of Notre Dame, Baltimore
Graduates: 78
Valedictorian: Alexis Poindexter
Salutatorian: Maura McCarthy
The John Carroll School, Bel Air
Graduates: 180
Valedictorian: Pierce Berger
Salutatorian: Caroline Smith
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown
Graduates: 67
Valedictorians: Julie Brisbane and Emily German
Salutatorian: Victoria Geitner
Loyola Blakefield, Towson
Graduates: 184
St. Maria Goretti High School, Hagerstown
Graduates: 48
Valedictorians: Elizabeth Patterson and Fizah Yousuf
Salutatorian: Jacob Kornilow
Maryvale Preparatory School, Lutherville
Graduates: 76
General Excellence: Theresia Keppel
St. Mary’s High School, Annapolis
Graduates: 98
Valedictorian: Aidan Doud
Salutatorian: Rylei Smith
Mercy High School, Baltimore
Graduates: 70
Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville
Graduates: 132
Valedictorian: Colleen Roche
Salutatorian: Theresa Balick
Mount St. Joseph High School, Irvington
Graduates: 206
Class Prayer: Zachary Brotzman
Class Speaker: Anthony Bibbo
Notre Dame Preparatory School, Towson
Graduates: 174
General Excellence: Grace Oakey
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Essex
Graduates: 50
Valedictorian: Ashley Conway
Salutatorian: Katherine Kovalick
