Masses Cancelled in Archdiocese of Baltimore

For Immediate Release

Saturday, March 14, 2020

After receiving an update from State officials late today on the current impact of the COVID-19 virus and acting on the advice of medical professionals, Archbishop William E Lori has determined that to safeguard the well-being the faithful of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and to prevent further community spread of the virus, all public Masses are canceled until further notice.

Archbishop Lori will celebrate a private Mass at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 11 a.m. Sunday. A livestream of the Mass, along with other spiritual resources, will be available through www.archbalt.org.

The faithful are encouraged to remain connected to their parishes and invited to participate in the Mass via broadcast and livestream.

“My highest priority is the safety and welfare of the people of God of this Archdiocese,” Archbishop Lori said. “I take this step with great sadness, but also with wholehearted determination that we continue to provide for the spiritual well-being of the faithful at a time when their faith is most needed.”