Marianists to withdraw from St. Joseph, Sykesville

Citing a declining and aging population of priests and brothers within its congregation, the Marianists announced Feb. 22-23 they will withdraw from St. Joseph in Sykesville June 30.

The Marianists have served St. Joseph for nearly four decades, shepherding a fast-growing faith community that now counts more than 2,200 families. In 1998, the parish dedicated a new church building in Eldersburg and a Formation and Fellowship Center in 2015.

Marianist Father Neville O’Donohue, pastor since 2011, read a letter from Marianist Father Oscar Vasquez, provincial leader, at Masses Feb. 22-23.

“The Society of Mary has been privileged to share a wealth of joy, sorrow, growth and earnest faith with you since 1981,” Father Vasquez said in the letter. “At so many Sunday celebrations of the Eucharist, baptisms, weddings, funerals and many adventures, we have stood side-by-side, trusting in God and each other.”

Father Vasquez said the Marianists have been in discussions with the Archdiocese of Baltimore for several months “to prepare for a smooth transition.”

“We expect the archdiocese will announce arrangements for the pastoral care of the parish soon and we know you will welcome and support that new administration in the generous St. Joseph tradition,” he said.

Under Marianist guidance, the parish expanded the number of ministries and reorganized its administration to create a stronger spirit of collaboration and a more efficient financial system, according to a Feb. 24 news release from the Marianists. In recent years planning has centered on inviting all members of the parish community to be missionary disciples in all they do.

In addition to Father O’Donohue, other Marianist pastors at St. Joseph have included Father Terry Weik (2006-2011); Father Patrick Tonry, (1996-2006); Father Ted Cassidy, (1986-1996) and Father Peter O’Grady (1981-1986). Many other Marianist priests and brothers have served the Eldersburg faith community as associate pastors. They include that late Father Paul Reich, who served the parish for more than 30 years.

The Marianists are planning a parish farewell gathering on the weekend of April 18-19 to honor the many brothers and priests who have served the parish and to thank the St. Joseph Community for its collaboration and support.

The Society of Mary (Marianists) is an international Catholic religious congregation of brothers and priests founded in 1817 in France by Blessed William Joseph Chaminade.