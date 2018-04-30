Loyola Blakefield closes April 30 for law enforcement investigation

Loyola Blakefield in Towson closed April 30 to allow local law enforcement “to assess the source and validity of threatening posts on social media,” according to an April 30 statement from the Jesuit school.

“The closing provides room for the investigation to occur,” the statement said, “while ensuring the safety of our school community. At this time, we are working in conjunction with Baltimore County Police as they take the lead on evaluating the threat.”

In order to avoid hindering the investigation, the statement said, “no additional details are available at this time.”

“As in all cases, the safety of the members of our community remains the number one priority,” the statement said.

Loyola closed for a day in December following the discovery of racist graffiti, which included a threat, in a restroom stall.