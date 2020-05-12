Like everyone else, religious lean on tech in time of COVID-19

Cold Spring Lane is quiet. No traffic jams, car radios blaring or students gearing up for semester’s end down the hall from Jesuit Father Timothy Brown’s room at Loyola University Maryland.

“I’ve never experienced this degree of quiet, living in a residence hall,” Father Brown said.

His fellow Jesuits who live on campus at Ignatius House must abide by social distancing restrictions even in the rectory, according to Father John Savard, rector of the campus community. Even so, they’ve found a way to connect.

They keep their distance during meals, but a new evening prayer brings the men together. It began so they could pray together the COVID-19 ­novena; they continue to gather each evening to pray the rosary.

“We’ve made time for one another in that way,” Father Savard said.

Until churches and schools reopen and people can gather again, however, technology is the next best way to connect, not just for laypeople, but those living in religious communities.

Jesuits

Loyola has been closed since mid-March, but online platforms have kept Father Brown busy. An associate professor of law and social responsibility, he sees his students regularly online.

“It can’t capture the spirit of a class. They can’t play off each other,” he said. “The human touch, the human interconnection. … It’s been taken away from us.”

Jesuit Father Joseph Rossi continues to celebrate the 10 p.m. Sunday Mass he’s offered for the past 16 years. It’s moved from the Hopkins Court dorm to the makeshift chapel in the residence, but several hundred virtual congregants follow along.

“It would be a total wash as far as the semester and Mass go,” said Father Rossi, of the technology that enables him to continue both his theology classes and the liturgy.

The 150-175 students who usually gather in person for Mass are now accompanied by their parents, siblings and friends. Admissions office staff invited prospective students to participate, and Father Rossi figures his congregation has tripled with livestreaming.

Contemporary song suggestions have given way to sharing music videos during Mass. Zoom’s chat feature allows the offering of petitions during the prayer of the faithful; the sign of peace is shared via Instagram or text.

“It goes out to an even broader community,” Father Rossi said.

Spiritual Communion, a concept he remembers learning as a boy, is emphasized since receiving the sacrament isn’t possible.

“It’s a lot of work,” Father Rosse said of the 25 hours a week he puts into planning litiguries. “It has had a profound effect upon the students.”

And their parents, as he received a letter from one after Palm Sunday’s liturgy that included, “All roads lead back to faith and formation.”

Carmelites

The 16 Carmelite Sisters in their Timonium monastery spend time shut off from the world, but they miss the visitors who came for daily Mass or evening vespers, said Sister Robin Stratton, a Carmelite for 62 years.

“It’s more like being cloistered like we used to be,” she said.

Without a priest to celebrate Mass, the sisters now gather for the Liturgy of the Word, which, she said, “Has really been a wonderful opportunity for faith sharing in the community.”

The sisters livestream vespers via Zoom, the online videoconference platform, on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Some 50 joined a recent service.

“Just seeing them was wonderful,” she said.

Social distancing has made it impossible for the sisters to keep in touch with members of their order, all over age 90, who live at Villa Assumpta in Towson, the motherhouse of the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

“This time has been really hard because we can’t visit them,” Sister Robin said. FaceTime has helped.

School Sisters of Notre Dame

The School Sisters themselves live under similar restrictions, according to Sister Paula Dukehart, assistant local leader for the 43 resident sisters at Villa Assumpta. They eat separately, sit farther apart in the chapel and have canceled this year’s jubilee celebration.

Nor can they visit the 48 SSNDs in the assisted living and skilled nursing areas on the top floor, according to Sister Joseph Ann Wagoner, local leader for Maria Health Care Center.

“It’s hard,” she said. “Our life is so focused on community.”

Computers and iPads help infirm sisters keep in touch. A closed-circuit TV system adds to a sense of community.

“The TV is a godsend in many ways,” Sister Joseph Ann said. Mass is broadcast to the room of every sister, who also can view messages from the pope and even a trivia game show produced by the sisters.

“We’re tapping into resources and technology they can use for each other and those they cannot see,” said Sister Paula, who noted that those retired from public ministry continue to pray for victims of the pandemic and caregivers. “They take that really seriously. There is so much gratitude being expressed for our staff. Nobody runs out of it.”

Little Sisters of the Poor

Sixteen Little Sisters of the Poor are busier than ever as they care for the 70 elderly residents of St. Martin’s Home, according to Sister Lawrence Mary, a Little Sister for 52 years who has been at the Catonsville home for 11 years.

“It’s hard, we can’t be together now,” she said. “We’re kind of spread out. Each of us has to find the time according to our daily work.

They find time for private prayer, and make sure the residents can view its chapel on TV.

“They can see the tabernacle,” Sister Lawrence Mary said. “I’m sure the Lord considers them just as close as if they were near the tabernacle.”