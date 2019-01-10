‘Life is Beautiful’ Mass will kick off week of pro-life activity

Archbishop William E. Lori will celebrate this year’s “Life is Beautiful” Mass Jan. 14 at 10:45 a.m. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. The event celebrates the sanctity of life.

During the liturgy, the archdiocesan Culture of Life Medal of Honor will be presented to Kimberley Frazer from Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City. The archdiocesan Life is Beautiful Award will be presented to the Sisters of Life. The honors recognize those who dedicate themselves to spreading a culture of life.

Those planning to participate in the upcoming March for Life in Washington, D.C. will be blessed at the end of the Mass, and a reception will follow that will feature a presentation from the Sisters of Life.

During the week leading up to the March for Life, employees of the Catholic Center in Baltimore will pray the rosary on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood on Howard Street at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. A holy hour for the intention of respect for life will be held Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Baltimore Basilica.

