Jesuit cancer researcher sees work as reflection of God in the world

FREDERICK – He’s been a Jesuit priest for more than a decade, but Father Sumeth Perera spends more time in a lab coat than liturgical vestments.

A full-time cancer researcher and enthusiastic Mass celebrant in several Frederick County churches, Father Perera is equally passionate about science as he is about Scripture. In fact, the native of Sri Lanka believes the two are ideal companions. Science makes sense but it does not make total sense, he said. That’s where faith comes in.

“When we engage reason and mysticism together, there we find the depth that we have been called to live, all of us,” he said.

Science and faith are mysteries because each compels us to learn more, said Father Perera, 46, a member of the Georgetown Jesuit community and post-doctoral fellow in the Laboratory of Cell and Developmental Signaling at the National Cancer Institute at Frederick on Fort Detrick.

He’s a biologist in a lab group studying how abnormalities in cilia – thin, hair-like structures that protrude from the surface of many cells – are associated with the development of cancer.

Most of his colleagues at NCI are unaware that Father Perera is a priest. Like the monk in the 1970s television series “Kung Fu,” he doesn’t immediately identify himself.

“I’m a monk in the world,” he joked.

Father Perera was first drawn to the Jesuits’ worldview as a teen, when priests at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, challenged youths to find God amid a brutal civil war that had consumed the country for more than 25 years.

Father Perera and his classmates walked past burned bodies in the streets on their way to middle school, and minded curfews enacted to keep them safe from abduction and murder. The Jesuits encouraged them to talk about the violence going on around them and to listen to what God was trying to communicate throughout the turmoil.

The same holds true, Father Perera said, in the daily struggle facing patients dealing with a disease such as cancer, and the people who care for them.

“It affects your faith,” he said. “The challenge for the whole of humanity is to hear God communicate through that struggle.”

In 1993, Father Perera joined the Society of Jesus, which recognized and encouraged his calling to become a scientist. When he was ordained a priest in 2008, he had two degrees in biochemistry and was headed for a second master’s degree and a doctorate. He was awarded his Ph.D. in physiology, anatomy and genetics from Oxford University in 2017.

Father Perera’s passion for cancer research is personal. Many of the poor in Sri Lanka and elsewhere in South Asia suffer from a precancerous oral condition caused by the addictive use of the tobacco-like betel quid nut. He developed the animal model for the disease. While he could establish a career in the United States once he completes his fellowship, Father Perera wants to return to Sri Lanka to continue research and be with the poor.

“God has a different calling for me,” he said. “God is calling me to be there.”

Father Perera resides at St. Katharine Drexel in Frederick and is a weekend celebrant there and at St. John the Evangelist in Frederick, Holy Family in Middletown and St. Joseph-on-Carrollton-Manor in Buckeystown.

Father Keith Boisvert, pastor of St. Katharine Drexel, said parishioners welcome a priest from a different culture. They supported Father Perera after the Easter 2019 terror attack in Sri Lanka, where his home parish was among the churches bombed.

“We learned that Father Perera’s parents were at that Mass,” said Father Boisvert, whose parish sent nearly $12,000 to an education fund for children orphaned by the bombing. “It gave us a personal connection to that event.”

Father Perera enjoys the opportunity to get out of the lab and preach the Gospel. He finds people are deeply interested in spiritual matters and likes to connect with them on what he calls the “platform of the Eucharist.”

“The challenge of a Catholic today is, ‘How do we see things in the world through the eyes of God?’ We need to get into the Scriptures to understand,” he said.