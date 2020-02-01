IND maintains its winning touch against Mercy in ‘The Game’ 

TOWSON – Grace Taylor of the Institute of Notre Dame stood in a dimly-lit hallway outside of the locker rooms at Towson University’s SECU Arena late Jan. 31. The senior guard held a rose, stood near a wall and smiled while talking about what her basketball team had just accomplished.

About 30 minutes earlier, IND had topped Mercy, 36-29, in the 54th edition of “The Game,” the annual sporting showcase/fundraiser that is a highlight of Catholic Schools Week in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

While the Penguins, who play in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference, came in with a 2-18 record and six straight losses, their winning streak in “The Game” continued. IND has now beaten Mercy (10-8 overall ) seven straight years.

Asked about being part of another senior class to never lose in the event, Taylor (10 points) blinked a few times and her eyes became moist as tears welled up. Her voice became softer.

“It’s awesome to win all four years,” she said quietly. “I feel great.”

A photo slideshow follows; story continues below

















































Sonya Howell shared that sentiment. The Penguins’ first-year coach knows what this game is all about and understands its signficance to so many people.

Both teams struggled mightily on offense, but Howell’s IND team that went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to earn the victory. Howell truly just enjoyed the moment and entire experience.

“It’s a great tradition, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” she said.

The IND fans certainly were proud of the victory. During a stoppage in play with 11 seconds remaining and the Penguins holding a seven-point lead, the IND faithful began a loud chant.

“I-N-D,” they screamed in unison. “I-N-D, I-N-D.”

Several thousand people filled three-fourths of the bottom bowl at the arena. Most on one side wore IND blue, while much of the other side was dressed in Mercy red.

When an IND free-throw shooter was at the line in the fourth quarter, Mercy fans stomped their feet relentlessly behind the basket at the far end while Penguin fans wiggled their arms for quiet. It was all in good fun.

Fans roamed the concourse, which was awash in the red and blue colors.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket. A Taylor Gilmore (eight points, team MVP) driving basket with one second left in the first half gave Mercy a 14-13 lead, but the Magic went 11 minutes without a basket, a drought that ended with 4:57 remaining.

That allowed the Penguins to take a 22-14 lead.

“We felt like we had a pretty good chance to be competitive,” said Mercy coach Mary Ella Marion, whose team plays in the IAAM B Conference. “We just could not put the ball in the hole.”

Mercy finished with nine baskets to IND’s11. The difference was the Penguins made 14 of 19 free throws, including those 10 in the fourth quarter.

Howell said her team came through down the stretch with those crucial free throws, as both Tayrlor and Niyona Smith went 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter.

It was easy to see how much the game meant to Taylor as she softly held that rose, but trying to describe how unusual it was made her smile.

“It’s such a crazy night,” she said.