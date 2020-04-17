I could write a sonnet about everything we did during the octave of Easter (7 Quick Takes)

My niece, Elise, challenged me to write this week’s 7 Quick Takes in sonnet form. April is National Poetry Month, after all. I think she believes—and fairly—that I turn too often to limericks. And I do love a challenge.

Shortcake, Bunny Butter, a Batter Bowl, and Lasagna (Takes 1-4)

Shall I compare thee to a frosty shake?

Thou art more yummy and more fresh.

Thy berries moist and sweet to take

Whilst with the whipped cream they doth mesh.

Yet bunny cakes might be much more in style

And for good reason—Easter-tide,

For bunny-shaped food’s sure to make you smile.

(We kept our butter bunny at our side.)

An Easter like none other came this year.

It brought with it a batter bowl so posh,

A gift from Treasa—who’s my sister dear,

Though I’ve two other dear ones I won’t squash.

We ate lasagna for our Easter feast.

Please note: I still can’t get my hands on yeast.

Decorating Our Eggs (Take 5)

A year ago, while at the grocery store

I picked up a free box of Easter dye.

Yet somehow in the past months four

Or maybe it was August or July

We lost track of that pack of dye,

And here came Easter—fresh and new

But with no dyeing kits to buy,

We could have simply muttered boo.

Instead, we boiled a dozen eggs

And painted them with joy and zeal.

Since “Is it toxic paint?” the question begs,

Those eggs will never be a meal.

Still, painting was quite fun to do.

And I like fun so much. Don’t you?

A Visit from the Bunny and Watching Mass (Take 6-7)

The Easter Bunny came and went.

He hid the baskets full of treats.

Our boys—hot on the trail of basket scent—

Did not take long to find their sweets.

Although the baskets were quite grand,

The best part may have been the bacon,

Since bacon’s greatest in the land

For most-fantastic memory makin’.

We watched the Vigil Mass online.

It was a little sad, of course.

But quiet Easter was quite fine.

I’m looking back with no remorse.

For though life’s got a crazy sheen,

There’s so much joy to quarantine.

