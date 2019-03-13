‘Home felt like church’ for future Baltimore priest

This is the first of three profiles of men who are on schedule to be ordained priests of the Archdiocese of Baltimore in June.

Pictures, both moving and still, figure prominently in the discernment of Deacon Matthew J. DeFusco.

Released on Christmas Day in 2012, the latest film version of “Les Miserables” included a Hugh Jackman depiction of Jean Valjean that resonated.

“It just spoke to me about the priesthood,” Deacon DeFusco said, “something about his life, the way he was a servant to the widow and the orphan and the poor, and those oppressed.”

Fast forward a year, and to a postcard from the Holy Land, where his brother, now-Father Andrew DeFusco, was on a retreat. The front is an image of two fishermen with their nets in the Sea of Galilee. On the back is a handwritten message that the younger brother has memorized.

“These are the kind of men Christ chose to lead his church and bring his mercy and hope to the world.”

“It’s symbolic of the support and encouragement he’s given,” Deacon DeFusco said of his brother. “We don’t talk every day, but he’s definitely been there for me … whatever the hill or mountain I’m facing.”

The DeFusco brothers attest to the value of parents who visibly practice the faith.

Their parents met while undergraduates at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. The father’s work as a chemist took the family to New Jersey, North Carolina and in 1998 to Maryland, where they settled at Immaculate Conception in Towson in part because it offered an adoration chapel.

“We thought everybody had pictures of Mary and the Holy Family, and crucifixes,” Deacon DeFusco said. “Our church kind of felt like home and home felt like church.”

He did his undergraduate studies at the University of Dallas, in his mother’s hometown. During a semester abroad, in Rome, he had “a powerful encounter” with the North American College seminarian serving as the chaplain for the Dallas students – now-Father Michael DeAscanis, who remembers saying to himself, “I hope this man is called to be a priest.”

Deacon DeFusco first gave three years as a Coast Guard officer in Pittsburgh, then earned a master’s degree from the University of Baltimore. He was considering both law enforcement and law school, and wondering, in January 2013, “Where am I supposed to be?”

By then, Father DeAscanis was the director of vocations for the archdiocese.

“The week I called him was the same week they offered a discernment retreat for young adults and professionals,” Deacon DeFusco said. “When I finally showed up, I didn’t even have to listen to a talk, I needed an application.”

Some of his many influences were at Immaculate Conception last May 27, the day after he was ordained a transitional deacon. Deacon DeFusco preached his first homily, but not before being overcome with emotion.

“My brother (the associate pastor of St. John in Westminster) was the celebrant,” he said. “Father Joe Barr (pastor of Immaculate Conception) was there, as well as others who had mentored and supported me. My little brother, Joseph, was an altar server.

“Two minutes before we were to walk to the narthex, I just started crying, as if I had lost a parent. It wasn’t nerves. It was joy. Somebody once said, when you experience the presence of God, your soul doesn’t know what to do except to just cry.”

Deacon Matthew J. DeFusco

Age: 34

Sponsoring parish: Immaculate Conception, Towson

Family: Son of Andrew J. and Caroline DeFusco; two sisters and two brothers, including Father Andrew DeFusco, associate pastor of St. John in Westminster

Education: Bachelor’s in politics, University of Dallas; master’s in legal and ethical studies, University of Baltimore; philosophy, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg; completing theology, St. Mary’s Seminary, Roland Park

Pastoral assignments: St. Mary, Hagerstown; Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel; St. Peter Claver, Baltimore; University of Maryland Medical Center; St. John, Westminster; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ellicott City; Baltimore Basilica; Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville