Harlem Park Head Start preschool teacher receives funding

A Baltimore Head Start preschool teacher received funding for educational projects and classroom renovation.

Stephanie Hall, who has been teaching for more than 15 years, applied for the grant from the PNC Foundation and DonorsChoose.org, to benefit her students with a variety of academic and social needs at the Catholic Charities of Baltimore City Head Start in Harlem Park.

“Last year, I had the honor of receiving gift cards from PNC to use for my classroom area makeover,” Hall said in a press release prepared by Catholic Charities of Baltimore. “I had the opportunity to recreate my art area, which is now Art Studio B4.”

Hall received two gift cards for $2,000 each.

“Though teachers often spend their own money on classroom supplies, they still need many more resources to provide a well-rounded, high-quality learning experience,” said Yasmina S. Vinci, executive director of the National Head Start Association, in a press release prepared by Catholic Charities of Baltimore. “NHSA is grateful to our partners at PNC and DonorsChoose.org for supporting Head Start’s efforts to provide a window of opportunity for America’s most vulnerable children and families.”

More than 140 students aged 2 to 5 at the Harlem Park Head Start got to spend the morning of April 4 at the B&O Railroad Museum for a celebration of the funding donation.

“PNC recognizes that providing high-quality early education for all children helps prepare the workforce and community leaders of tomorrow,” said William S. Demchak, PNC chairman, president and chief executive officer.