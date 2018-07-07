Graduation profile: Former Seton Keough student thrived at IND

When Ryann Cooper entered high school, she thought she wanted to play basketball, but quickly changed her mind.

“I realized I didn’t really like sports that much,” Cooper said. “I just liked being part of a team.”

She fell in with the theater troupe at Seton Keough High School in Southwest Baltimore. After it closed in June 2017, she transferred to the Institute of Notre Dame (IND) on Aisquith Street and continued to shine on the stage.

“Everybody has a place,” she said. “You always matter in theater, and people always care about you and want to see you do well, because we literally rely on each other. We can’t put on a good show without each other.”

Cooper was also involved with Select Choir, Ukulele Club and Model UN. She was a member of multiple honor societies, and earned recognition as an Archdiocese of Baltimore Distinctive Scholar.

“She really set to work making herself a part of the (IND) community,” said Diane Powe Webbert, department chairwoman for the visual and performing arts. “She takes full advantage of all the opportunities and really promotes the mission of the (School Sisters of Notre Dame) and the mission of the school, which is growing yourself to be able to transform the world.”

One of 30 Seton Keough students who transferred to IND, Cooper said she was able to find her niche at her new school.

“That was something I didn’t think I’d be able to do,” she said.

Cooper previously attended Father Charles Hall Elementary School and Holy Angels Catholic School. Twelve years of Catholic education, she said, provided her with a strong foundation: keeping faith by knowing things will work out and finding your light by reaching your full potential.

Cooper is headed to the honors program at Frostburg State University, where she hopes to double major in psychology and theater. She said she will take with her many great friendships and lessons.

“I’m kind of closing a book and opening a new one,” Cooper said. “But at the same time, it was a really great book, and I can’t wait to read the next one.