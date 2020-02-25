God dwells in me: Making health my Lenten promise

During last week’s homily on the Sermon on the Mount, Father Willie Franken, pastor of St. Joan of Arc in Aberdeen, asked the congregation to consider the things we say “yes” to and the things we say “no” to and how they bring us closer to or further from God. I’ve spent the better part of the week thinking of all the ways I answer (or ignore) God’s requests and demands. With the help of today’s readings, I was able to make a connection between some of the things I say “yes” and “no” to the most and how I can center my Lenten journey around them.

In 1 Corinthians 3:16-23, Paul tells us, “Do you not know that you are the temple of God, and that God dwells in you? If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that temple, for the temple of God, which you are, is holy.”

This reading made me realize that one area in my life I could improve upon is my health. We generally think of giving up chocolate or that daily glass of wine during Lent as an act of self-deprivation or even vanity. But it’s not vain to be healthy. Perhaps we can go beyond turning down treats and consider centering our Lenten promises on honoring God properly maintaining the earthly vessel he has provided for us to do his work.

One in four American deaths are caused by heart disease (American Heart Association). 90% of all lung cancer cases are caused by tobacco use (American Cancer Society). $9,601 is the average cost of medical expenses directly related to treating Type 2 diabetes (American Diabetes Association). So many people live in suffering or have their lives are cut short by these diseases that can be prevented by proper diet, exercise, and making other healthy choices. Think of how much time and money spent on managing a serious, but preventable, illness could be better spent doing God’s work.

Sitting in church, I thought about the times I’ve said “yes” to a pint of Ben and Jerry’s and “no” to a bowl of strawberries. Or the times I’ve said “yes” to binge watching nature documentaries and “no” to a two mile walk on my picturesque little country road. I recognized that I am probably in the worst physical condition of my life and that I am doing both God and me a disservice.

I don’t want to be a statistic. It’s hard to do God’s work from a hospital bed and even harder from the grave. My 2020 Lenten journey will be one of spirit and of body. I encourage you to join me.

Here are some suggestions for things to say “yes” and “no” to on your Lenten journey toward a healthier life:

Say YES to:

Exercise — Take advantage of the spring weather headed our way with an outdoor walk.

A refillable water bottle — Take it everywhere you go. (Bonus points for one that has hourly markings to keep you on track. I ordered my hourly stickers on ETSY.)

Add one fruit and one vegetable to each meal — I find high-quality and affordable produce at ALDI and will soon at my local farm stand, Brad’s. Frozen is good, too!

Accountability — Consider using apps like MyFitnessPal and Noom or a reliable friend to help you track your diet and exercise.

Say NO to:

Sweets — Many people already do this for Lent, but make your motivation be health.

That daily glass of wine — Try herbal tea to wind down.

Frequent fast food and convenience store visits — Always keep healthy snacks on hand.

Binge watching — Limit yourself to one episode a day (like the olden days) or READ!

Those are just a few ideas to get you started, but ultimately your Lenten journey is for you. Consider it a time when you can work on improving a part of yourself that makes you unhappy, rather than making yourself unhappy by denying yourself.

Matthew 5:38-48 tells us, “Should anyone press you into service for one mile, go for two miles.” If you see me on my little country road, wave and know that I’m doing exactly that. When my muscles ache and my stomach rumbles, I will remember that Jesus put his body through much more for me. And on Easter Sunday, I will find my entire self rejuvenated and ready to serve my Lord with my newfound energy, enthusiasm and optimism.