Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich is a freelance writer for the Catholic Review. A 1990 graduate of Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, he is a contributor to the Associated Press, ESPN, the Baltimore Sun, PressBox and Sports Xchange, among other media outlets nationwide.

Todd is the co-author of “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Baltimore Ravens Sideline, Locker Room, and Press Box”; “Skipper Supreme: Buck Showalter and the Baltimore Orioles”; and the author of “Manchester United (Europe’s Best Soccer Clubs),” “Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees,” and “Michigan State Spartans (Inside College Football).”