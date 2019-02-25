Former principal of St. Rita School dies at 84

A funeral Mass will be offered Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. for Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Regina Marie Wilson at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton. Sister Regina Marie, a former principal of St. Rita Elementary School in Dundalk, died Feb. 21 at age 84.

A Pittsburgh native, Sister Regina Marie entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary congregation in 1954 and professed her final vows in 1960. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from what is now Marywood University in Scranton; a master’s degree in administration from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn.; and a master’s degree in religious education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Sister Regina Marie served as a principal and teacher at schools in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. She served as principal of St. Rita Elementary School in Dundalk, 1975-77.

In the 1980s and 90s, Sister Regina Marie served in the Diocese of Bridgeport, Conn., as director of evaluation and accreditation, and the Diocese of Brooklyn, N.Y., as associate vocation director. She also served in various roles in parishes and other organizations in Pennsylvania.