Former Mercy High coach charged with sexual abuse of a student

A former part-time coach for Mercy High School in Baltimore has been charged with the sexual abuse of a student.

In a statement released to parents and guardians Nov. 30, Mary Beth Lennon, president, said the school was informed just before Thanksgiving that Ernest Jackson had sexually abused a student. Jackson was a part-time coach for indoor track, outdoor track and soccer at the all-girls school in northern Baltimore City.

“We immediately reported this information to the civil authorities, and we have cooperated fully with them in their investigation,” she wrote. “We learned today (Nov. 30) that the authorities have criminally charged Ernest Jackson.

“Be assured that we routinely review our policies and procedures around child protection and we provide training to ensure that safeguards are in place to protect our students.”

Lennon encouraged those who have knowledge of sexual abuse to report it to the appropriate authorities immediately.

Mercy High School dispersed the information to its community via Facebook and email to parents and guardians of current students, the board of trustees, faculty and staff, alumnae, the Sisters of Mercy, former faculty and staff, friends of the school, parents of alumnae and families of prospective eighth-graders.

According to Maryland judiciary records available online, Jackson, a 30-year-old from Rosedale, was charged Nov. 29 with sexual solicitation of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor, sexual offense in the 4th degree (person in a position of authority) and sexual offense in the third degree. His trial date is scheduled for Dec. 26.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. It urges anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse to come forward, and to report it immediately to civil authorities. If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, the archdiocese asks that people call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection Hotline at 1-866-417-7469. If anyone has any other information relevant to this matter, please contact the Archdiocese Office of Child and Youth Protection at 410-547-5599.