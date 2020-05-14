First Communions on hold, but preparation continues, online

First Communion season should be in full swing, but social distancing has closed churches and put parish celebrations on hold.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has postponed all first Communions and confirmations at least through the end of May, to be rescheduled. Archbishop William E. Lori recorded a short message for first Communion candidates, posted here, asking them to continue praying to Jesus and studying their faith.

Families are doing just that, as catechists and parents ensure these children are ready to receive the Eucharist for the first time – whenever that is, according to Ximena DeBroeck, director of the archdiocesan Division of Catechetical and Pastoral Formation.

“This invites parents to be more involved than ever before,” she said.

At Sacred Heart of Jesus-Sagrado Corazón de Jesús in Highlandtown, Redemptorist Father Bruce Lewandowski said first Communion was supposed to take place in May.

“We asked them (parents) to be patient,” the pastor said. “We want the children to have a really beautiful and meaningful ceremony.”

Dolores Suarez, a catechist preparing fifth-graders for first Eucharist there, said that since many parishioners have limited internet service, the phone is the easiest way to keep in contact. She calls parents every Saturday to advise them on assignments. Once children have finished their homework, parents take pictures of the work so she can check it.

Parents from seven parishes in the Northeast Catholic Community were looking forward to its celebration of first Communion at Shrine of the Little Flower in April. In the interim, they have taken over sacramental preparation, according to Dorris van Gaal, director of faith formation.

“We were almost through the program,” said van Gaal, who sent packets to parents and directed them to online resources to help ready the children.

Sara Adams has taken on preparing her granddaughter, Eloise, as Sara’s daughter, Bridget, spends her days online teaching art for Dundalk Elementary School.

“I have the time to do it,” Sara ­Adams said.

Eloise and her family are parishioners of St. Matthew in Northwood, part of the Northeast Catholic Community. Eloise, a second-grader, goes through the packet sent by the parish, even reading the pages to her grandmother and her little sister, Frances.

Sara bought some of her own materials to help prepare her granddaughter but preferred the materials from van Gaal. “It’s more interactive,” she said.

At St. Paul in Ellicott City, preparation had just begun when the governor issued stay-at-home orders, according to Susan Yost, director of religious education. After only one parent meeting and one with children, Yost arranged Zoom meetings Wednesday evenings and Friday mornings. About 15 households participate in each.

She went online to break the news that the first Communion celebration had been canceled.

“I wanted them to hear it from me,” she said.

Chrissy Chesterfield said the Zoom lessons and the online materials from St. Paul’s she’s using to prepare her 8-year-old son, Jasper, are “amazing.” They go over the lessons together, and have participated in online Stations of the Cross. He is eager to learn how to pray the rosary, so he could use the beads his great-grandmother brought him from Italy.

“Almost every other day they have something for the children to do,” Chesterfield said, adding that she was impressed with how quickly the parish put technology to work.

Raised Catholic, Chesterfield admitted she hadn’t practiced in a while, but that helping Jasper has brought her back into the fold.

“Jasper decided on his own he wanted to go to church,” she said, adding that he was also supposed to be baptized at the Easter Vigil. That too will occur, at a date to be determined.

“My son is absolutely excited. He loves it,” she said.