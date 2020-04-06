Faith Formation Resources

March 20, 2020 . . . from the Division of Catechetical and Pastoral Formation

A note to parish leaders: As parents shift into new roles at home, we can shift into the role of coach. Encourage parents, and be confident that they can share the Faith with their children. This is what they promised at Baptism; they can be sure of God’s help, as well as yours. Look for easy to use resources that are enjoyable and engaging. If parents are keeping up with regular school work, they don’t have time to search the internet for resources. When you find helpful sites, make suggestions about how to use the materials.

First and foremost, encourage praying together as a family. For those new to family prayer, some ideas are here:

https://www.catholicnh.org/family2/family/family-life/praying-as-a-family/

If your families like online learning, try:

Ignatius Press http://faithformation.zohosites.com/ They are offering free online classes for each grade level.

If parents prefer weekly printouts, there’s Pflaum:

https://www.pflaum.com/documents/CC-Spring-2020-Leaflets-Online.pdf

Sophia Institute offers a variety of resources:

https://sophiainstituteforteachers.org/shop/spirit-of-truth/parish-edition

Much of what’s on the site is geared to their books, but the following could be helpful to anyone:

Catechist Resources (crafts & activities)

Saint Cards

Take Home Activities (English and Spanish)

Sophia Sketchpad (sacrament related)

Formed.org, for those not already subscribed, is free for 40 days: (your 40 days in the desert!)

Simply visit formed.org/signup and enter Faith at Home Baltimore

Parish leaders, go here https://leaders.formed.org/faith-at-home/ for more ideas

Popular with kids are the cartoons, Brother Francis series, and saint movies.