Watch Archbishop Lori celebrate Easter Mass, preceded by 10:30 a.m. special presentation

Archbishop William E. Lori will celebrate the 11 a.m. Easter Mass from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland on April 4. The liturgy will be preceded by a special production of the Archdiocese of Baltimore hosted by Monsignor Richard Hilgartner that will include interviews with Archbishop Lori, Mother Lange Catholic School principal Alisha Jordan, a tour of the historic Baltimore Basilica and much more.

Watch the Easter special at 10:30 a.m., followed immediately by the live 11 a.m. Easter Mass, on Ch.24 (MyTV Baltimore), Comcast (24), Verizon (509), DirecTV/DISH (41).

The Easter special and the Mass will also be available for viewing on this page Easter Sunday. The Easter special will be posted at 10:30 a.m., with the livestream of the Easter Mass to be posted by 11 a.m.

El Arzobispo William E. Lori celebrará la Misa de Pascua este domingo 4 de abril a las 11 am en la Catedral de María Nuestra Reina en Homeland. La liturgia será precedida por una producción especial de la Arquidiócesis de Baltimore presentada por Monseñor Richard Hilgartner, que incluirá entrevistas con el Arzobispo Lori, la Directora de la escuela católica Mother Lange, Alisha Jordan, un recorrido por la histórica Basílica de Baltimore y mucho más.

Vea el especial de Pascua desde las 10:30 a.m., seguido inmediatamente por la Misa de Pascua en vivo a las 11 a.m., en el canal 24 (MyTV Baltimore), Comcast (24), Verizon (509), DirecTV / DISH (41).

El especial de Pascua y la Misa también podrán verse en esta página el Domingo de Pascua. El especial de Pascua empezará a emitirse a las 10:30 a.m., y la transmisión en vivo de la Misa de Pascua a partir de las 11 a.m.