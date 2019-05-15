Meet the 14 men who will be ordained permanent deacons

The public is invited to the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland May 25, when Archbishop William E. Lori will ordain 14 men to the permanent diaconate for the Archdiocese of Baltimore during a 10 a.m. Mass. Brief biographical sketches of the men, supplied by the archdiocese, follow.
MANUEL DE JESÚS HERNANDEZ-JOVEL
HOME PARISH: St. John the Evangelist, Frederick
FAMILY: Wife, Rosaura; two children: Jesús and Angel
INTERNSHIPS: Frederick Rescue Mission, Esperanza Center, Frederick
NOW YOU KNOW: Hernandez-Jovel’s efforts for his parish include translating documents for non-English speakers and helping with the children’s catechism
WILLIAM CHARLES “CHUCK” HOPPE
HOME PARISH: Prince of Peace, Edgewood
FAMILY: Wife, Deanna; three children: Ashley, Sean and Christopher; and two grandchildren: Jonathan and Ellie
INTERNSHIPS: University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air; St. Joan of Arc, Aberdeen
NOW YOU KNOW Retired from the U.S. Army, Hoppe works at Aberdeen Proving Ground as
a senior science and technology manager; avid golfer
MATTHEW KOLB
HOME PARISH: St. Louis, Clarksville
FAMILY: Wife, Mary, and five children: Joshua, Elizabeth, Maria, Therese and Patricia
INTERNSHIPS: University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore; Resurrection, Ellicott City
NOW YOU KNOW: Kolb is a sales engineer in commercial HVAC
ANDREW LACOVARA
HOME PARISH: Corpus Christi, Baltimore
FAMILY: Wife, Avendui, and two children: Andrew and William
INTERNSHIPS: Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore; St. Ignatius, Baltimore
NOW YOU KNOW: Lacovara is a commercial driver for a structural engineering firm
JOHN “JACK” McCABE III
HOME PARISH: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Crofton
FAMILY: Wife, Karen; two children: Jack and Christine
INTERNSHIPS: St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore; St. Andrew by the Bay, Annapolis
NOW YOU KNOW: McCabe is associate branch head of Instrument Electronics Development at NASA-Goddard Space Flight Center
ROBERT McCORD
HOME PARISH: St. Margaret, Bel Air
FAMILY: Wife, Allison, and two children: Alex and Claire
INTERNSHIPS: Towson University; St. Francis de Sales, Abingdon
NOW YOU KNOW: McCord is the secretary of the Maryland Department of Planning. He served as attorney for Harford County, 2004-2014
MICHAEL McKINNEY
HOME PARISH: St. Joseph, Cockeysville
FAMILY: Wife, Patricia, and five children: Ryan, Brianna, Katie, Casey and Jason
INTERNSHIPS: Stella Maris Hospice, Timonium; Our Lady of Grace, Parkton
NOW YOU KNOW: An IT manager for Exelon, McKinney is also professor of political science and U.S. history at a local community college
JOHN MICCICHE
HOME PARISH: St. Mary Clement Hofbauer, Rosedale
FAMILY: Wife, Monica; four children: Paul, Ericka, Alexander and Thomas (deceased); one grandchild, Anthony
INTERNSHIPS: Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center, Essex; St. Joseph, Cockeysville
NOW YOU KNOW: Micciche is the regional manager for WFG National Title Insurance Company
JOSÉ RUBÉN MORALES
HOME PARISH: Christ the King, Glen Burnie
FAMILY: Wife, Vanessa, and two children: Ciara and Emmanuel
INTERNSHIPS: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center; Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel
NOW YOU KNOW: Morales is an architect for the Department of Defense at Naval Facilities Engineering in Washington, D.C.
BRIAN RIBBLETT
HOME PARISH: Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville
FAMILY: Wife, Suzanna, and three children: Julia, Michael and Rachel
INTERNSHIPS: University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Crofton
NOW YOU KNOW: Riblett works as a paralegal
JOSÉ RIVERA-RIVERA
HOME PARISH: Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel
FAMILY: Wife, Maria; three children: Louren, Alejandra and Giovanni; and one grandchild, Vicente
INTERNSHIPS: Jenkins Senior Living, Catholic Charities of Baltimore; St. John the Evangelist, Columbia
NOW YOU KNOW: Rivera-Rivera works as a road technician and operator trainer for lift trucks
STEVEN SARNECKI
HOME PARISH: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ellicott City
FAMILY: Wife, Susan, and seven children: Jacob, Isaac, Caleb, Eli, Abigail, Luke and Nathan
INTERNSHIP: St. Lawrence Martyr, Hanover
NOW YOU KNOW: Sarnecki is a vice president of a California-based software company. He is a graduate of Mount St. Joseph High School, as are five of his sons
MICHAEL SINDALL
HOME PARISH: St. Francis of Assisi, Fulton
FAMILY: Wife, Elisa, and five children: Jacqueline, Michael, Christopher, Kimberly and Britney
INTERNSHIPS: University of Maryland, Baltimore County; St. Louis, Clarksville
NOW YOU KNOW: Sindall is a retired correctional officer for Montgomery County
CHRISTOPHER YEUNG
HOME PARISH: St. Ignatius, Hickory
FAMILY: Wife, Jennifer, and two children: Angela and Joseph
INTERNSHIPS: Ignatian Spirituality Project/Families Anonymous; St. Mark, Fallston
NOW YOU KNOW: Yeung is the pastoral associate to the Western Vicar for the Archdiocese of Baltimore
Photos Courtesy Deacon Mark S. Loepker