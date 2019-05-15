Meet the 14 men who will be ordained permanent deacons

The public is invited to the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland May 25, when Archbishop William E. Lori will ordain 14 men to the permanent diaconate for the Archdiocese of Baltimore during a 10 a.m. Mass. Brief biographical sketches of the men, supplied by the archdiocese, follow.

MANUEL DE JESÚS HERNANDEZ-JOVEL

HOME PARISH: St. John the Evangelist, Frederick

FAMILY: Wife, Rosaura; two children: Jesús and Angel

INTERNSHIPS: Frederick Rescue Mission, Esperanza Center, Frederick

NOW YOU KNOW: Hernandez-Jovel’s efforts for his parish include translating documents for non-English speakers and helping with the children’s catechism

WILLIAM CHARLES “CHUCK” HOPPE

HOME PARISH: Prince of Peace, Edgewood

FAMILY: Wife, Deanna; three children: Ashley, Sean and Christopher; and two grandchildren: Jonathan and Ellie

INTERNSHIPS: University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air; St. Joan of Arc, Aberdeen

NOW YOU KNOW Retired from the U.S. Army, Hoppe works at Aberdeen Proving Ground as

a senior science and technology manager; avid golfer

MATTHEW KOLB

HOME PARISH: St. Louis, Clarksville

FAMILY: Wife, Mary, and five children: Joshua, Elizabeth, Maria, Therese and Patricia

INTERNSHIPS: University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore; Resurrection, Ellicott City

NOW YOU KNOW: Kolb is a sales engineer in commercial HVAC

ANDREW LACOVARA

HOME PARISH: Corpus Christi, Baltimore

FAMILY: Wife, Avendui, and two children: Andrew and William

INTERNSHIPS: Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore; St. Ignatius, Baltimore

NOW YOU KNOW: Lacovara is a commercial driver for a structural engineering firm

JOHN “JACK” McCABE III

HOME PARISH: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Crofton

FAMILY: Wife, Karen; two children: Jack and Christine

INTERNSHIPS: St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore; St. Andrew by the Bay, Annapolis

NOW YOU KNOW: McCabe is associate branch head of Instrument Electronics Development at NASA-Goddard Space Flight Center

ROBERT McCORD

HOME PARISH: St. Margaret, Bel Air

FAMILY: Wife, Allison, and two children: Alex and Claire

INTERNSHIPS: Towson University; St. Francis de Sales, Abingdon

NOW YOU KNOW: McCord is the secretary of the Maryland Department of Planning. He served as attorney for Harford County, 2004-2014

MICHAEL McKINNEY

HOME PARISH: St. Joseph, Cockeysville

FAMILY: Wife, Patricia, and five children: Ryan, Brianna, Katie, Casey and Jason

INTERNSHIPS: Stella Maris Hospice, Timonium; Our Lady of Grace, Parkton

NOW YOU KNOW: An IT manager for Exelon, McKinney is also professor of political science and U.S. history at a local community college

JOHN MICCICHE

HOME PARISH: St. Mary Clement Hofbauer, Rosedale

FAMILY: Wife, Monica; four children: Paul, Ericka, Alexander and Thomas (deceased); one grandchild, Anthony

INTERNSHIPS: Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center, Essex; St. Joseph, Cockeysville

NOW YOU KNOW: Micciche is the regional manager for WFG National Title Insurance Company

JOSÉ RUBÉN MORALES

HOME PARISH: Christ the King, Glen Burnie

FAMILY: Wife, Vanessa, and two children: Ciara and Emmanuel

INTERNSHIPS: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center; Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel

NOW YOU KNOW: Morales is an architect for the Department of Defense at Naval Facilities Engineering in Washington, D.C.

BRIAN RIBBLETT

HOME PARISH: Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville

FAMILY: Wife, Suzanna, and three children: Julia, Michael and Rachel

INTERNSHIPS: University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Crofton

NOW YOU KNOW: Riblett works as a paralegal

JOSÉ RIVERA-RIVERA

HOME PARISH: Resurrection of Our Lord, Laurel

FAMILY: Wife, Maria; three children: Louren, Alejandra and Giovanni; and one grandchild, Vicente

INTERNSHIPS: Jenkins Senior Living, Catholic Charities of Baltimore; St. John the Evangelist, Columbia

NOW YOU KNOW: Rivera-Rivera works as a road technician and operator trainer for lift trucks

STEVEN SARNECKI

HOME PARISH: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ellicott City

FAMILY: Wife, Susan, and seven children: Jacob, Isaac, Caleb, Eli, Abigail, Luke and Nathan

INTERNSHIP: St. Lawrence Martyr, Hanover

NOW YOU KNOW: Sarnecki is a vice president of a California-based software company. He is a graduate of Mount St. Joseph High School, as are five of his sons

MICHAEL SINDALL

HOME PARISH: St. Francis of Assisi, Fulton

FAMILY: Wife, Elisa, and five children: Jacqueline, Michael, Christopher, Kimberly and Britney

INTERNSHIPS: University of Maryland, Baltimore County; St. Louis, Clarksville

NOW YOU KNOW: Sindall is a retired correctional officer for Montgomery County

CHRISTOPHER YEUNG

HOME PARISH: St. Ignatius, Hickory

FAMILY: Wife, Jennifer, and two children: Angela and Joseph

INTERNSHIPS: Ignatian Spirituality Project/Families Anonymous; St. Mark, Fallston

NOW YOU KNOW: Yeung is the pastoral associate to the Western Vicar for the Archdiocese of Baltimore

Photos Courtesy Deacon Mark S. Loepker