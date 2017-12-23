CR welcomes staff writers

The Catholic Review welcomed two new staff writers in late 2017, Ricardo “Rico” De Silva and Emily Rosenthal.

Originally from Panama City, Panama, De Silva holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Radford University in Radford, Va. He previously worked as the Hispanic communications reporter for the Catholic News Herald, newspaper for the Diocese of Charlotte, N.C., where he also ran his own Spanish interpreting company.

Christopher Gunty, associate publisher and editor of Catholic Review Media, said the addition of a bilingual writer will help the Review establish a quarterly Spanish-language magazine. Along with Alexandra “Alex” Danter, who joined the staff in early 2017 as social media specialist and is also bilingual, they enhance the Review’s ability to cover the Hispanic community.

Rosenthal is a lifelong resident of Maryland and a parishioner of St. John in Westminster. She is a graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, Pa.; holds a bachelor’s degree in business communication from Stevenson University; and is pursuing a master’s degree in nonfiction writing from The Johns Hopkins University.

A love of learning inspired Emily’s path into the field of journalism. She said her desire to continuously grow in her Catholic faith led her to her position with the Review.