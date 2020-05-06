Coronavirus closes Catholic schools in Baltimore Archdiocese for remainder of  school year

The Archdiocese of Baltimore announced May 6 that all Catholic schools in the archdiocese will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nineteen Catholic high schools and dozens of K-8 institutions have been closed since March 16, when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a “stay-at-home” order. The closing of schools had already been extended several times, and when the Hogan administration announced May 6 the closure of Maryland’s public schools for the rest of the current school year, the archdiocesan Department of Catholic Schools did the same.

The announcement came in a letter to “Catholic school family members” from Donna M. Hargens, superintendent of Catholic schools, and James B. Sellinger, chancellor of education, who wrote that “instruction through distance learning will continue for the remainder of our school year ending June 11.”

The official calendar released by the archdiocese last summer listed June 11 as the final day for students, and June 12 as the last day for teachers. Their learning and instruction has been done remotely, in their homes, since the stay-at-home order was put in place.

“While disappointing and inconvenient, this decision (to remain closed for the rest of the year) is made solely with the health and safety of your children and all our school communities in mind,” wrote Sellinger and Hargens, who addressed the issue of commencement exercises. “There are many questions and issues that need to be addressed, not the least of which relate to our beloved eighth-graders and high school seniors and the treasured moments they deserve and have been long working toward, culminating with graduation exercises.

“We have been in discussions with all our schools regarding these issues and are continuing to process and plan for the impact of the closure of school facilities for the remainder of the (2019-20) year, which affects many aspects of student life and overall school operations. Once our discussions are complete, more information will be provided and we will be available to assist you with further questions and needs as they arise.”

Sellinger and Hargens also addressed reopening schools in late August for the 2020-21 school year.

“Our goal as of today is to reopen our campuses, as scheduled, for the start of the next school year in August,” the school leaders wrote. “An official announcement regarding the 2020-21 school year will be made once current state orders are lifted and once we see steady and consistent progress in the decline in new COVID-19 cases,” they said, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“Any decision we make about the reopening of our school buildings will be based on our top priority: having a learning environment that is as safe and healthy as possible for your child and for our entire school community.”

John D’Adamo, the principal of St. Francis of Assisi School in northeast Baltimore, responded to the announcement on Facebook: “I so desperately want everyone to be safe, and this was also completely expected. … But this still (stinks). I miss my students.”

On Twitter, St. Augustine School in Elkridge shared a message that included: “We have a robust distance learning system in place and will continue to work this plan as our 2019-20 school calendar dictates regarding instructional days.”

The Maryland public schools announcement came during a news conference in which Hogan said that hospitals would resume elective surgeries, and that effective 7 a.m. May 7, Marylanders were free to engage in “lower-risk” outdoor activities such as golf, tennis, boating, fishing and camping. To that end, all beaches and playgrounds at state parks will be opened, and municipal parks were free to do the same.

“Mother’s Day weekend is coming up,” Hogan said. “I know how anxious people are to get outside.”

Hogan’s stay-at-home order, which has closed many non-essential businesses, limited travel and required the use of masks in stores and on public transportation, and social distancing, remains in effect.

As of the morning of May 6, the state reported more than 28,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 1,338 confirmed deaths.