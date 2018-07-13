Bishop Madden to lead Baltimore prayer walk for peace July 17

Bishop Denis J. Madden, urban vicar and auxiliary bishop emeritus of Baltimore, will lead a prayer walk for peace July 17 at St. Ambrose in Park Heights (4502 Park Heights Avenue). The walk was originally scheduled for June 27, but was rescheduled for July 17 because of thunderstorms on the original date.



The evening will begin with a light meal at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall. The event will end before 7:30 p.m.

During the walk, participants will pray at locations that have been affected by violence. They will also pray for all those individuals who have been affected by violence and for a change of heart for those given to violence.

There is ample on-street parking near the church.

For more information, call the parish at 410-367-9918.

For more on the bishop’s prayer walk, listen to the following broadcast of “Catholic Baltimore” with Bishop Madden: