Bishop Madden to lead Baltimore prayer walk for peace Dec. 10

Bishop Denis J. Madden, urban vicar and auxiliary bishop emeritus of Baltimore, will lead a prayer walk for peace Dec. 10 at Sacred Heart of Jesus-Sagrado Corazón de Jesús in Highlandtown (600 S. Conkling Street).



The evening will begin with a light meal at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall. The event will end before 7:30 p.m.

During the walk, participants will pray at locations that have been affected by violence. They will also pray for all those individuals who have been affected by violence and for a change of heart for those given to violence.

There is ample parking on a parish lot off Fleet Street.

For more information, call the parish at 410-342-4336.

For more on the bishop’s prayer walk, listen to the following broadcast of “Catholic Baltimore” with Bishop Madden: