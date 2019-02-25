Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Cookies for dinner

Rita Buettner
February 24, 2019
,

Dinner planning can be tricky, but I thought I had an idea that would work for the whole family: kabobs.

I sliced up peppers and onions. I marinated chunks of beef. Then I slipped them onto skewers and broiled them. I also cooked a large piece of fresh salmon—because not everyone here likes beef—and a pan of tomatoes. And I made some rice, because who doesn’t love rice with kabobs?

When everything was ready, I called my family to dinner—and they came.

Then, while my back was turned, someone slipped a chocolate chip cookie onto his dinner plate. It made sense to him. Who wouldn’t want a freshly-baked cookie for dinner? Why else would the cookies be sitting on the kitchen table?

Nine-year-olds have different perspectives on the world.

Later as I was cleaning up after dinner, I found myself thinking that sometimes God gives me a plate full of salmon and rice and veggies, but I keep reaching for the cookie.

So often I have the daily bread I need, but I’m still asking for a little something more. I want the homework to get done without much effort, the toys to be picked up, the children to get along perfectly, the school days to begin and end on time. I want the week to go smoothly with no huge challenges along the way.

Still, I have to admit that even when we hit bumps in the road—as we always do—I have what I need. My plate is full of the food that will get me through the week. And often what I’m asking for isn’t what I need, but the equivalent of the chocolate chip cookie next to the salmon.

Especially as I’ve been toying with what I might give up for Lent this year, I am realizing just how great I have it. Everything I think about sacrificing is something that is truly a luxury—like a warm chocolate chip cookie for dinner.

Life has its challenges and disappointments, of course. But I also have so, so much to be grateful for.

I hope you do, too.

