Clergy assignments include three retirements

Archbishop William E. Lori has announced the latest clergy assignments in the following official statement:

RETIREMENT

Rev. John P. Cunningham from associate pastor of St. Pius X, Rodgers Forge, and St. Mary of the Assumption, Govans, to retirement. Effective June 30.

Rev. Dennis Diehl from pastor of St. Francis of Assisi, Fulton, to retirement. Effective April 17.

Rev. Lawrence Frazier from pastor of St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor, Buckeystown, to retirement.Effective June 10.

PASTORS/ADMINISTRATOR

Monsignor Joseph L. Luca to pastor of St. Francis of Assisi, Fulton, while continuing as pastor of St. Louis, Clarksville. Effective April 16.

Rev. J. Kevin Farmer to administrator of St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor, Buckeystown, while remaining pastor of St. John the Evangelist, Frederick. Effective June 11.

ASSOCIATE PASTOR

Rev. Kevin Ewing to associate pastor of Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland. Effective April 1.

Rev. Peter M. Gevera to associate pastor of St. Francis of Assisi, Fulton, while continuing as associate pastor of St. Louis, Clarksville. Effective April 16.