Church of the Annunciation celebrates golden jubilee

Church of the Annunciation in Rosedale will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a 5 p.m. Mass celebrated by Archbishop William E. Lori Oct. 20. A banquet at Rosedale Gardens will follow at 7 p.m.
- Cardinal Lawrence Shehan appointed Father A. Leo Abendschoen as founding pastor of Church of the Annunciation June 8, 1968, in response to rapid growth in northeastern Baltimore City and the surrounding Baltimore County.
- Its first approximately 6,000 parishioners were drawn from the existing parishes of St. Anthony of Padua in Gardenville, St. Clement Mary Hofbauer in Rosedale and St. Michael the Archangel in Overlea. Masses were first held in a farmhouse on the church’s property, then at Elmwood School Hall until a church building was completed in October 1970.
- Conventual Franciscan Friars began ministering to the parish in 2009. Father Timothy Dore is pastor. “They have given us a depth of spirituality,” said Sister Susan Engel, a Mission Helper of the Sacred Heart who has served the parish for 33 years.
- Sister Susan said the parish community is growing older, but “the enthusiasm is still there from the days of the farmhouse. … It’s been very rewarding to know five generations of people. I was here for the 25th (anniversary) and I’m happy to be here for the 50th.”