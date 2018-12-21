Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Christmas is a holy day of obligation

Catholic Review Staff
December 21, 2018
,

Christmas, the Nativity of Jesus, is a holy day of obligation.

Catholics can fulfill their obligation at churches throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore, including at the Basilica of the Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin in Mary in Baltimore, and the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland.

The basilica will offer 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and midnight Masses Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and at 10 a.m. Dec. 25, Christmas Day. The cathedral will offer 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Masses Christmas Eve, and 10 a.m. and noon Masses Christmas Day.

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori will celebrate the 10 p.m. Mass at the cathedral Christmas Eve, and the 10 a.m. Mass at the basilica Christmas Day.

Bishop Adam J. Parker will celebrate 4 p.m. Mass Christmas Eve at Holy Trinity in Glen Burnie, part of Christ the King Parish, and 8 a.m. Mass Christmas Day at Our Lady of the Fields in Millersville. Bishop Denis J. Madden will celebrate 4 p.m. Mass Christmas Eve at St. Athanasius in Curtis Bay, and midnight Mass at the basilica.

