Christian Brother removed from Calvert Hall ministry

Calvert Hall College High School in Towson informed its school community Dec. 18 of the removal of Christian Brother David Trichtinger from active ministry, pending the results of an investigation that he had inappropriate behavior with a minor in the 1980s at a school in the Pittsburgh area.

According to a letter from Christian Brother John Kane, president of Calvert Hall, Brother David served as a school counselor from 2000 to 2007, and as a school counselor and assistant athletic director from 2016 until Dec. 14, shortly after the alleged incident was reported to the District of Eastern North America of the Brothers of the Christian Schools (DENA).

Brother John wrote that “no allegations of misconduct have been made against Brother David during his time at Calvert Hall,” and that he is no longer residing at the brothers’ residence at the school. Calvert Hall notified the Archdiocese of Baltimore and civil authorities of the allegations against Brother David.

Anyone with knowledge of any child sexual abuse is urged to come forward, and to report it immediately to civil authorities. If clergy or other church personnel is suspected of committing the abuse, please also call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection Hotline at 1-866-417-7469.