Chalk drawings, children who grow too quickly, and highlights of a full week in rhyme (7 Quick Takes)

~1~

I could write all these quick takes in prose

But why would I since everyone knows

Poems are so much fun

And before these are done

You’ll know the week’s highs and its lows.

~2~

There once were two kids who implored

That they often were sure to be bored.

But though they might balk

You can just give them chalk

And Transformers they’ll make by the score.

~3~

We stood in a cold steady rain

As we watched our son pitch his first game.

With my teeth somewhat clenched,

I got chilled and so drenched.

How do pitcher moms handle the strain?

~4~

Our twin nephews grow and they grow!

One day soon they’ll just take off and go.

I would not have a fit

If time slowed down a bit,

But it won’t, as we all seem to know.

~5~

The new prince is Louis, you see.

Not Lou-iss; instead, French Lou-ee.

It’s a fantastic name

For this third child with fame,

As we welcome his birth with such glee.

~6~

Spring’s coming for real, I believe.

Winter’s end I refuse now to grieve.

In mere days will come May,

With warm sunshine each day,

And our kids will refuse a long sleeve.

~7~

This week lasted 17 days

As I stumbled along in a haze.

I’m glad for the end,

Bet you are too, my friend.

For a weekend is something to praise.

